S&CO Inc. Has $11.71 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

S&CO Inc. lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $2,330,594,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14,420.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,890,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,893 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,031,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,163 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,577,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,040,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.16.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.47 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $170.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $227.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.83%.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

