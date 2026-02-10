First National Trust Co Acquires 40,257 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

First National Trust Co increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 82.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,257 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 131.6% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullish case — Zacks highlights three reasons Schwab can continue to outgrow the market (above‑average financial growth, margin/ROE strength, business mix). This supports upside expectations. Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Charles Schwab (SCHW) is a Solid Choice
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend/analyst support — Coverage notes Schwab among financials with potential dividend boosts and higher analyst price targets, which can attract income and institutional flows. Analysts See Upside in These 3 Dividend-Boosting Financial Giants (SCHW)
- Positive Sentiment: Street rating — Brokerages collectively assign a “Moderate Buy” consensus to SCHW, reinforcing demand from discretionary and model‑portfolio allocations. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages
- Positive Sentiment: All‑time high print — Market coverage notes SCHW reached a new record, a technical positive that can trigger momentum/crossover buying and lift investor psychology. Charles Schwab stock hits all-time high at 105.82 USD
- Positive Sentiment: Retail demand — Schwab strategist/commentary shows retail investors are buying dips in large tech and brokers; that behavior supports client activity and AUM/transaction volumes. Retail investors are buying the dip in Microsoft, Netflix, Tesla: Charles Schwab’s Mazzola
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry halo — Indian broker Upstox cites a “Schwab‑style” playbook as it diversifies and targets profitability; positive for Schwab’s brand, but indirect to SCHW stock fundamentals. Upstox eyes Charles Schwab-style playbook as cofounder Ravi Kumar drives diversification, profitability
- Neutral Sentiment: Student‑loan coverage — An AP piece on student loan changes notes the Charles Schwab Foundation supports financial‑literacy reporting. The policy story affects consumer finances broadly; Schwab’s direct exposure is limited. What to know about student loan repayment plans and collections
- Negative Sentiment: Insider sale — Schwab’s chairman disclosed a sale of about $9.9M in shares this week; sizable insider selling can weigh on sentiment even if part of planned diversification. Monitor filings for follow‑up. Insider Selling: Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells $9,898,329.00 in Stock
NYSE SCHW opened at $107.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $107.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94.
Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 23.18%.
SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.
Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.
