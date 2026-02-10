Bailard Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 271,838 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $59,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $186,420,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,097,285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $82,073,203,000 after buying an additional 5,163,208 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $47,332,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,658 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $27,438,011,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon is exploring an AI content marketplace that would let publishers sell content to firms building AI models — a potential new recurring/licensing revenue stream if executed. Amazon discusses AI content marketplace

Amazon is exploring an AI content marketplace that would let publishers sell content to firms building AI models — a potential new recurring/licensing revenue stream if executed. Positive Sentiment: AWS locked a multiyear, multibillion-dollar chip supply deal with STMicroelectronics, reducing supply risk for its data-center buildout and supporting Amazon’s AI infrastructure plans. STMicro deal with AWS

AWS locked a multiyear, multibillion-dollar chip supply deal with STMicroelectronics, reducing supply risk for its data-center buildout and supporting Amazon’s AI infrastructure plans. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights Amazon’s strategic AI stakes (e.g., Anthropic) and partnerships that could accelerate AWS-led AI demand and monetization. Amazon Hit The Jackpot With Anthropic

Coverage highlights Amazon’s strategic AI stakes (e.g., Anthropic) and partnerships that could accelerate AWS-led AI demand and monetization. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options flow: a large purchase of call contracts indicates bullish speculative positioning from traders, which can add intraday upside pressure if momentum continues. (Market notices; no single article linked.)

Unusual options flow: a large purchase of call contracts indicates bullish speculative positioning from traders, which can add intraday upside pressure if momentum continues. (Market notices; no single article linked.) Neutral Sentiment: Q4 was mixed: revenue beat (~$213.4B) and AWS revenue growth accelerated (reported ~24%), but EPS slightly missed — leaving investors focused on forward guidance rather than the quarter itself.

Q4 was mixed: revenue beat (~$213.4B) and AWS revenue growth accelerated (reported ~24%), but EPS slightly missed — leaving investors focused on forward guidance rather than the quarter itself. Negative Sentiment: The dominant negative driver is Amazon’s $200B 2026 CapEx guidance for AI/data centers — investors see heavy near-term spending and higher depreciation hitting margins, which sparked the recent selloff. CapEx shock and market reaction

The dominant negative driver is Amazon’s $200B 2026 CapEx guidance for AI/data centers — investors see heavy near-term spending and higher depreciation hitting margins, which sparked the recent selloff. Negative Sentiment: Several brokers trimmed price targets or reiterated caution after the capex guidance (Citigroup cut its target to $265; other shops trimmed targets), reinforcing downward pressure from analysts. Citigroup lowers AMZN price target

Several brokers trimmed price targets or reiterated caution after the capex guidance (Citigroup cut its target to $265; other shops trimmed targets), reinforcing downward pressure from analysts. Negative Sentiment: Public data shows elevated insider selling and heavy institutional repositioning noted in coverage; combined with the capex surprise, that adds to near-term bearish flow. QuiverQuant summary of market reaction

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $208.72 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,613.70. This represents a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 47,061 shares of company stock worth $10,351,262 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on Amazon.com to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Fifty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.