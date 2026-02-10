Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 387,893 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 6.8% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $85,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 17,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the third quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer set a $260.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on Amazon.com to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Fifty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.33.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $208.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.00 and a 200-day moving average of $229.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon is exploring an AI content marketplace that would let publishers sell content to firms building AI models — a potential new recurring/licensing revenue stream if executed. Amazon discusses AI content marketplace

Amazon is exploring an AI content marketplace that would let publishers sell content to firms building AI models — a potential new recurring/licensing revenue stream if executed. Positive Sentiment: AWS locked a multiyear, multibillion-dollar chip supply deal with STMicroelectronics, reducing supply risk for its data-center buildout and supporting Amazon’s AI infrastructure plans. STMicro deal with AWS

AWS locked a multiyear, multibillion-dollar chip supply deal with STMicroelectronics, reducing supply risk for its data-center buildout and supporting Amazon’s AI infrastructure plans. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights Amazon’s strategic AI stakes (e.g., Anthropic) and partnerships that could accelerate AWS-led AI demand and monetization. Amazon Hit The Jackpot With Anthropic

Coverage highlights Amazon’s strategic AI stakes (e.g., Anthropic) and partnerships that could accelerate AWS-led AI demand and monetization. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options flow: a large purchase of call contracts indicates bullish speculative positioning from traders, which can add intraday upside pressure if momentum continues. (Market notices; no single article linked.)

Unusual options flow: a large purchase of call contracts indicates bullish speculative positioning from traders, which can add intraday upside pressure if momentum continues. (Market notices; no single article linked.) Neutral Sentiment: Q4 was mixed: revenue beat (~$213.4B) and AWS revenue growth accelerated (reported ~24%), but EPS slightly missed — leaving investors focused on forward guidance rather than the quarter itself.

Q4 was mixed: revenue beat (~$213.4B) and AWS revenue growth accelerated (reported ~24%), but EPS slightly missed — leaving investors focused on forward guidance rather than the quarter itself. Negative Sentiment: The dominant negative driver is Amazon’s $200B 2026 CapEx guidance for AI/data centers — investors see heavy near-term spending and higher depreciation hitting margins, which sparked the recent selloff. CapEx shock and market reaction

The dominant negative driver is Amazon’s $200B 2026 CapEx guidance for AI/data centers — investors see heavy near-term spending and higher depreciation hitting margins, which sparked the recent selloff. Negative Sentiment: Several brokers trimmed price targets or reiterated caution after the capex guidance (Citigroup cut its target to $265; other shops trimmed targets), reinforcing downward pressure from analysts. Citigroup lowers AMZN price target

Several brokers trimmed price targets or reiterated caution after the capex guidance (Citigroup cut its target to $265; other shops trimmed targets), reinforcing downward pressure from analysts. Negative Sentiment: Public data shows elevated insider selling and heavy institutional repositioning noted in coverage; combined with the capex surprise, that adds to near-term bearish flow. QuiverQuant summary of market reaction

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,610. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total transaction of $1,113,284.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 498,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,931,933.22. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 47,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,351,262 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

