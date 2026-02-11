Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Stock Holdings Cut by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,137,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 491,084 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.1% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Alphabet worth $2,712,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Triglav Investments D.O.O. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O. now owns 105,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,729,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Nightview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,572,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 71,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,476,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 177,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.8%

GOOG opened at $318.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $350.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total value of $867,569.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,832.60. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total value of $9,640,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,304,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,642,180.16. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,070,464 shares of company stock valued at $106,153,077. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Mizuho set a $325.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.