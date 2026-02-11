Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $774,000 in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $USIG

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USIG. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 23,177,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,621,424 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,978,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,043 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,810,000 after buying an additional 34,085 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,731,000 after buying an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 455,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after buying an additional 18,599 shares during the period.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USIG opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $52.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.95.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

