Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Hoya Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $184.27 and last traded at $183.80, with a volume of 79543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.00.

Hoya Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Hoya had a return on equity of 24.96% and a net margin of 27.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hoya Corp. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hoya

Hoya Corporation (OTCMKTS: HOCPY) is a Tokyo-based global manufacturer and supplier of optical products and related technologies. The company designs, produces and sells a broad range of optical materials and finished optics for consumer, industrial and healthcare markets, serving customers across Asia, Europe, the Americas and other regions worldwide.

Hoya’s product portfolio includes ophthalmic lenses and related vision-care products for eyeglasses, optical glass and lens blanks, and precision optical components used by original equipment manufacturers.

