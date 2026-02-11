Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 3,870.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 56.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth $4,112,000. Seeds Investor LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Brinker International by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Brinker International by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,091,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $196,865,000 after purchasing an additional 506,087 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $163.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.30 and a 12-month high of $187.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 134.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.045-10.850 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EAT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Brinker International from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Aaron M. White sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,054,740. This represents a 14.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michaela M. Ware sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,495.20. This trade represents a 20.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,231 shares of company stock worth $15,626,979. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc (NYSE: EAT) is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili’s® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano’s® Little Italy full‐service restaurants, offering a range of American‐style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family‐friendly dining experiences. Through dine‐in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili’s brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited‐time offerings and seasonal beverages.

