HORAN Wealth LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

HORAN Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. HORAN Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 416,753,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,927,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,914,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,511,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,760,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,022,926,000 after buying an additional 441,177 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 35,357,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,272,146,000 after buying an additional 2,117,990 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,503,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,588,323,000 after buying an additional 695,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Stock Down 1.8%
Shares of GOOG opened at $318.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $350.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.
Alphabet Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.
Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: EU regulators gave unconditional approval to Alphabet’s proposed $32B acquisition of Wiz, removing a major regulatory overhang on that deal. Google secures EU antitrust approval for $32 billion Wiz acquisition
- Positive Sentiment: Investor demand for the debt was strong — the offering was increased and reports say total take exceeded $30B — signaling appetite for high‑quality corporate debt and Alphabet’s credit. Alphabet boosts debt sale again as total raise exceeds $30 billion, sources say
- Positive Sentiment: Several institutional filings show portfolio additions to GOOG in recent 13F updates, indicating continued long‑term buyer interest from some funds. HOMESTEAD ADVISERS CORP added GOOG shares
- Neutral Sentiment: The 100‑year, 6.125% bond is a rare, strategic move: it locks long‑term funding for AI capex but introduces unique duration and inflation risks that investors must price differently than normal corporate debt. Alphabet to sell rare 100-year bond to fund AI expansion, memo
- Neutral Sentiment: Fundamental backdrop remains solid: strong Q4 results and robust Google Cloud growth support the capex plan, but heavier spending guidance raises near‑term cash‑flow questions. Alphabet Q4 takeaway: Doubling down on cloud and AI investments
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction skewed negative as some investors interpret the massive debt raise and century bond as “sticker shock,” prompting selling and short‑term anxiety about leverage and capital allocation. Google Stock Stalls as $20B Century Bond Sale Sparks Debt Anxiety
- Negative Sentiment: Reputational and legal headlines (a TechCrunch report about data handed to ICE, trademark suit by Autodesk, ongoing trials) add regulatory/PR risk that can pressure sentiment. Google sent personal and financial information of student journalist to ICE
- Negative Sentiment: Notable insider selling and some fund reductions were reported this week, which can exacerbate downward pressure when combined with the debt headlines. Mawer Investment Management decreased GOOG holdings
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson set a $300.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.47.
Get Our Latest Analysis on GOOG
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total value of $9,640,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,304,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,642,180.16. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total transaction of $5,614,173.81. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,453.08. This trade represents a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,070,464 shares of company stock valued at $106,153,077. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.
Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.
