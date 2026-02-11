FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $102.19 and last traded at $101.54, with a volume of 10934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.01.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Trading Up 0.5%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.81 and a 200-day moving average of $90.42. The stock has a market cap of $649.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 137,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 115.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 16,591 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

