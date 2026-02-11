Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 150.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 44,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,218,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,410,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,010,000 after buying an additional 144,612 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.73, for a total transaction of $229,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,091.56. This represents a 13.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.51, for a total value of $448,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,691,049.48. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,605 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYL stock opened at $360.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $432.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $320.23 and a one year high of $661.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.14.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler’s product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

