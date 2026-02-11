Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.02 and last traded at $76.86, with a volume of 507376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.25.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $69.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research cut shares of Victory Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average is $66.63. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $374.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.09 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 48.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 2.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Victory Capital by 2.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Victory Capital by 1.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative investments. Serving institutional, intermediary and retail clients, the company delivers tailored solutions through active, research-driven portfolio management. Its product lineup includes traditional mutual funds, separately managed accounts, sub-advisory services and specialized strategies such as ESG-focused and municipal bond portfolios.

Founded in 1988, Victory Capital has expanded its capabilities via both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, integrating experienced investment teams to enhance its offerings in areas like smart beta, global equity and fixed income.

