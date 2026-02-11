Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.60 and last traded at $74.84, with a volume of 937621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KLIC shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $199.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.03 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 9.40%.Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.740 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is -67.77%.

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 39,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $2,427,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 86,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,266,781.62. This represents a 31.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Zi Yao Lim sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 23,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,130. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,004 shares of company stock valued at $4,430,454. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 31,048 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 155,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 23,923 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

