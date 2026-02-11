FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.00 and last traded at $93.30, with a volume of 1451710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FORM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Itau BBA Securities raised FormFactor to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore boosted their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised FormFactor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.91.

FormFactor Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.22 and a beta of 1.11.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. FormFactor had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.93%.The firm had revenue of $215.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. FormFactor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.490 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 13,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $1,005,289.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 472,907 shares in the company, valued at $36,323,986.67. This trade represents a 2.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $265,421.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $992,311.92. The trade was a 21.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,736 shares of company stock worth $5,449,024. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 9.5% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in FormFactor by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,404,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,585,000 after purchasing an additional 500,156 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 25.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after buying an additional 86,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter worth approximately $4,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor’s product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

