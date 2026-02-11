iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN Holdings Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 236,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $200.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $129.38 and a twelve month high of $202.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.58.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

