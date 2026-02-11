iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.08 and last traded at $58.05, with a volume of 441749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.96.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,109,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,376 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 73.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,792,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,922,000 after acquiring an additional 760,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,640,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,589,000 after purchasing an additional 468,664 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,278,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,892,000 after purchasing an additional 247,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,256,000.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies. The Index is a subset of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index and is consists of municipal bonds issued in the State of California.

