Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 1,182.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,862 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 505.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,330,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,587,000 after buying an additional 1,110,476 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.5% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,281,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,457,000 after acquiring an additional 30,769 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 619,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,244,000 after purchasing an additional 43,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,878,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPSC. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $104.00 target price on SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered SPS Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Northland Securities set a $109.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $74.83 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.05 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.46 and its 200 day moving average is $97.94.

In related news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $159,794.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,917.08. This represents a 15.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company’s platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

