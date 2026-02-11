PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.05 and last traded at $53.01, with a volume of 335099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.96.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.27.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.
About PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund
PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds). Municipal Bonds are issued by or on behalf of states and local governments and their agencies, authorities and other instrumentalities.
