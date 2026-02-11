PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.05 and last traded at $53.01, with a volume of 335099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.96.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.1%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.27.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

About PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 34,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 66,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 302,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 183.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 65.5% during the second quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 50,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 20,076 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds). Municipal Bonds are issued by or on behalf of states and local governments and their agencies, authorities and other instrumentalities.

