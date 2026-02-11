Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.07 and last traded at $38.90, with a volume of 1053894 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 1.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.68.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 4.40%.Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 191.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 544.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP) is a publicly traded limited partnership that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets across four core sectors: utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure. Through long-lived, regulated or contracted assets, Brookfield Infrastructure provides essential services such as electricity transmission and distribution, toll road and port operations, midstream energy logistics and fiber-based data networks.

The company’s utilities division encompasses regulated electricity and gas distribution networks in North and South America, Europe and Australia, ensuring stable cash flows under current regulatory frameworks.

Featured Articles

