Sprott Critical Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM) Short Interest Down 94.8% in January

Sprott Critical Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 14,146 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the January 15th total of 269,721 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 823,682 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 823,682 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SETM stock opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $498.65 million, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.90. Sprott Critical Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $40.55.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a $0.4527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 164.0%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Sprott Critical Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $14,044,000. BFI Infinity Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Critical Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,349,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Critical Materials ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,581,000. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Critical Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,065,000. Finally, Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Critical Materials ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC now owns 1,294,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,419,000 after purchasing an additional 105,155 shares during the period.

The Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (SETM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund supports the global move to cleaner energy by tracking an index of US and foreign companies related to energy transition materials. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap. SETM was launched on Feb 1, 2023 and is managed by Sprott.

