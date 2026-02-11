NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.65 and last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 336062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.
NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26.
NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0733 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF
About NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF
The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years. MMIT was launched on Oct 18, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.
