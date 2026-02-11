Bryce Point Capital LLC Takes $467,000 Position in Quaker Houghton $KWR

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Get Quaker Houghton alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton by 176.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 34,731 shares in the last quarter. QSV Equity Investors LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Houghton during the 2nd quarter worth $1,191,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Quaker Houghton by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 46,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Quaker Houghton by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 113,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Houghton during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Houghton Price Performance

Quaker Houghton stock opened at $176.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.08 and its 200 day moving average is $139.34. Quaker Houghton has a one year low of $95.91 and a one year high of $177.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Quaker Houghton Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th were issued a $0.508 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Quaker Houghton’s payout ratio is presently -414.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Quaker Houghton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Quaker Houghton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Quaker Houghton in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KWR

Quaker Houghton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Houghton is a global provider of process fluids, chemical specialties and sustainable solutions for industrial applications. The company develops and supplies metalworking fluids, coatings, and corrosion inhibitors, as well as heat transfer, lubrication and additive products designed to improve productivity and extend equipment life. Its portfolio addresses a range of end markets including automotive, aerospace, defense, energy, mining, agriculture and heavy industry.

The company traces its roots back to the founding of Quaker Chemical Corporation in 1918 and Houghton International in 1865.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Houghton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Houghton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.