Bryce Point Capital LLC Sells 71,850 Shares of Crescent Energy Company $CRGY

Bryce Point Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,850 shares during the quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,928,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,998 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crescent Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,738,000 after purchasing an additional 195,385 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,969,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,576 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Advisors LP now owns 1,479,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 214,939 shares during the period. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRGY. Wall Street Zen lowered Crescent Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.27.

NYSE CRGY opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -67.80 and a beta of 1.73. Crescent Energy Company has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $15.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Crescent Energy Co (NYSE: CRGY) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in North America. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company’s core business activities include the identification and appraisal of prospective acreage, the design and execution of drilling and completion programs, and the ongoing operation and optimization of producing wells. Crescent Energy’s integrated approach emphasizes capital efficiency, reservoir quality and operational reliability to support sustainable cash flow generation over the commodity cycle.

Crescent Energy’s operations are concentrated in the Permian Basin, with a particular focus on the Delaware Basin’s stacked pay intervals.

