Candriam S.C.A. Purchases Shares of 322,600 Macro Bank Inc. $BMA

Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 322,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $13,643,000. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.50% of Macro Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMA. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macro Bank during the first quarter worth $704,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Macro Bank by 271,350.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macro Bank by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 21,613 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Macro Bank by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macro Bank by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Macro Bank in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Macro Bank from $79.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Macro Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Macro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Macro Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

Macro Bank Price Performance

NYSE:BMA opened at $95.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.07. Macro Bank Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $106.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The bank reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($1.06). Macro Bank had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 6.11%.The firm had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.57 million. On average, analysts expect that Macro Bank Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macro Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a $0.3822 dividend. This is an increase from Macro Bank’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Macro Bank’s payout ratio is 192.76%.

Macro Bank Profile

Macro Bank (NYSE: BMA) is the American depositary receipt program of Banco Macro SA, one of the largest privately owned banks in Argentina. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, the institution delivers a comprehensive suite of banking solutions to retail, corporate and agricultural customers across the country. Through its extensive branch network and digital platforms, Macro Bank aims to serve diverse client segments with tailored financial products and services.

The bank’s offerings span traditional deposit accounts—including checking, savings and term deposits—alongside payment and transaction services.

