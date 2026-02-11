Cogent Biosciences, Inc. $COGT Shares Bought by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 123.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526,867 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.84% of Cogent Biosciences worth $13,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 16.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 22.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 25.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Biosciences

In other news, insider Jessica Sachs sold 82,642 shares of Cogent Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $3,198,245.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 133,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,400.60. The trade was a 38.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Kearns sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $2,515,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 109,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,702.60. This represents a 37.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,737,642 shares of company stock valued at $136,600,345. Corporate insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.55.

Cogent Biosciences Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:COGT opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $43.73.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies that modulate the tumor microenvironment. The company’s research centers on targeting colony-stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF1R), a key regulator of tumor-associated macrophages that can promote tumor growth and immune evasion. By selectively inhibiting CSF1R, Cogent Biosciences aims to restore immune surveillance and enhance the efficacy of existing cancer treatments.

The company’s lead asset is an orally bioavailable CSF1R inhibitor that has advanced into early-stage clinical trials for various solid tumors.

