Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 215,000 Shares of IREN Limited $IREN

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lessened its position in shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) by 65.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,000 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in IREN were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IREN during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IREN during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in IREN in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IREN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Timonier Family Office LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of IREN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IREN stock opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 4.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.13. IREN Limited has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $76.87.

IREN ( NASDAQ:IREN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.37). IREN had a net margin of 56.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that IREN Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of IREN from $32.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright raised shares of IREN from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. JMP Securities set a $80.00 price objective on shares of IREN in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IREN from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised IREN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Positive Sentiment: IREN’s strategic shift into AI infrastructure and a reported Microsoft contract materially reshape its growth story and reduce perceived long-term risk from legacy lines — a potential bullish catalyst for valuation and investor interest. IREN Pivot To AI Infrastructure With Microsoft Contract Reshapes Risk Profile

Macquarie trimmed its price target to $70 while keeping an Outperform rating — a sign of moderated upside expectations that can cap near-term gains. Negative Sentiment: Fundamental headwinds remain: the company reported a Q2 EPS miss and a notable revenue decline year-over-year, which continues to weigh on near-term profitability and investor confidence (key reason for today’s negative price action).

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

