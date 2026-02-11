Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,822 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $108,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 33.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 99,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,138,000 after acquiring an additional 24,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $182.57 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.11 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.06 and its 200-day moving average is $161.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.39.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price objective on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.06.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

