Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,599 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,422 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.6% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,817,510 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,223,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,557,532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,199,712,000 after buying an additional 263,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $5,367,770,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,973,329 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,126,775,000 after buying an additional 1,098,342 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Walmart by 23.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 19,493,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,902,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. DA Davidson set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.26.

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $9,430,445.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 402,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,772,492.88. This trade represents a 15.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,374,843.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 879,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,160,621.25. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,196 shares of company stock valued at $26,957,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Next‑gen stores: Walmart’s Jacksonville Supercenter rollout highlights faster delivery, improved store layouts and deeper digital integration — evidence the company can drive omnichannel sales and margins over time. Read More.

NASDAQ:WMT opened at $126.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $131.79.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.The company had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

