Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.12 and last traded at $64.93, with a volume of 2827041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.31.

ROL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Rollins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rollins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average is $58.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,510 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $285,302.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 328,386 shares in the company, valued at $20,773,698.36. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gary W. Rollins sold 19,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $1,207,886.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 5,322,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,699,388.94. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,545 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,173. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,282,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,241 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rollins by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,274,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,999,000 after purchasing an additional 172,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,163,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $608,256,000 after purchasing an additional 626,866 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Rollins by 41.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,657,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,669,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rollins, Inc (NYSE: ROL) is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

