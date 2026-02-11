St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.63 and last traded at $70.4680, with a volume of 152204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.69.

JOE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of St. Joe in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.04.

In related news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $910,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,151,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,898,622. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 173,500 shares of company stock worth $11,136,531 over the last three months. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 0.7% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 32,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in St. Joe by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in St. Joe by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) is a leading real estate development and asset management firm focused on Northwest Florida. Headquartered in Jacksonville, the company owns and manages approximately 171,000 acres of land across Bay, Gulf, Franklin and Walton counties. St. Joe’s core businesses include residential community development, commercial real estate, and hospitality, with an emphasis on master-planned neighborhoods, office and retail campuses, resort hotels and mixed-use town centers.

