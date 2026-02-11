Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.83 and last traded at $61.58, with a volume of 209151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.35.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 49,298 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 411.0% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 40,295 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC increased its holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC acquired a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

About Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow. DSTL was launched on Oct 24, 2018 and is managed by Distillate.

