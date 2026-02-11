Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.74 and last traded at $48.72, with a volume of 108508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.69.
Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%
The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average is $48.06.
Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a $0.0419 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st.
Institutional Trading of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF
Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
