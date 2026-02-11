Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNMGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.74 and last traded at $48.72, with a volume of 108508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.69.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average is $48.06.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a $0.0419 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFNM. LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

