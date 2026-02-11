Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Fortitude Financial LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Price Performance

CALF opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $47.16.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.