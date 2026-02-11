Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.40 and last traded at $48.20, with a volume of 60653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.38.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Komatsu from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Komatsu currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.66. The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.56 billion. Komatsu had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Komatsu has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.280-2.280 EPS. Research analysts predict that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS: KMTUY) is a Japanese multinational manufacturer of construction, mining and industrial equipment. Founded in the early 20th century in Komatsu, Ishikawa Prefecture, the company has grown into a global supplier of heavy machinery and related services for industries including construction, mining, forestry and infrastructure development.

Komatsu’s product lineup covers a broad range of mobile and stationary equipment, including hydraulic excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders, rigid and articulated dump trucks, dozers, compact equipment, and specialized mining machines for both surface and underground operations.

