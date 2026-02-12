Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Buys Shares of 69,214 KeyCorp $KEY

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 69,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2,258.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,572,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,880 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 23.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 20,228 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 9.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 575,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,018,000 after buying an additional 51,705 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 175.5% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 447,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after buying an additional 284,928 shares during the period. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management LP bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at $86,995,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $22.55 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $23.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average is $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 131.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $25.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.03.

Positive Sentiment: Activist HoldCo has pivoted and now backs KeyCorp’s leadership, signaling it will not pursue proxy fights after KeyCorp made agreed changes — this removes a key governance overhang and is a clear positive catalyst. Activist HoldCo Pivots on KeyCorp

Activist HoldCo has pivoted and now backs KeyCorp’s leadership, signaling it will not pursue proxy fights after KeyCorp made agreed changes — this removes a key governance overhang and is a clear positive catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage has improved and an upgrade/re‑rating helped push KEY to a new one‑year high recently — analyst target increases provide momentum and underpin near‑term upside. KeyCorp Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Analyst coverage has improved and an upgrade/re‑rating helped push KEY to a new one‑year high recently — analyst target increases provide momentum and underpin near‑term upside. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp declared a quarterly dividend of $0.205 (annualized ~$0.82, yield ~3.6%), supporting income investor interest and reducing downside for yield‑sensitive holders. KeyCorp stock page (dividend details)

KeyCorp declared a quarterly dividend of $0.205 (annualized ~$0.82, yield ~3.6%), supporting income investor interest and reducing downside for yield‑sensitive holders. Neutral Sentiment: Management presented at UBS and Bank of America conferences; transcripts are available and offer updated commentary on strategy, capital deployment and loan growth but contained no market‑moving surprises. UBS presentation BofA transcript

Management presented at UBS and Bank of America conferences; transcripts are available and offer updated commentary on strategy, capital deployment and loan growth but contained no market‑moving surprises. Negative Sentiment: Andrew J. Paine III, Head of Institutional Bank, sold 65,961 shares (~$1.53M) and reduced his stake by ~28% — large insider selling can prompt short‑term investor caution and add to selling flows despite company fundamentals. Insider sale disclosure

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 65,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $1,532,274.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 166,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,723.09. The trade was a 28.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 62,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $1,354,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 261,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,493.25. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 161,506 shares of company stock worth $3,597,481 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, that operates through its primary banking subsidiary, KeyBank. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. KeyBank’s offerings span traditional deposit and lending products as well as more specialized financial solutions designed for commercial and institutional clients.

The company’s product and service mix includes retail banking products such as checking and savings accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and auto financing.

