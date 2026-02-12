PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Position Boosted by Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 438.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,936,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,081,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,419,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,757,000 after buying an additional 920,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,675,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,240,000 after acquiring an additional 86,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,031,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $2,330,594,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.3%

PepsiCo stock opened at $169.15 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.96 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Wall Street Zen lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.