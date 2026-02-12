Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Trims Stock Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,197 shares during the period. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 486,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,578,000 after purchasing an additional 155,947 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $542,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 17.7% in the third quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1,823.6% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 23,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,901 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 8.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $64.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $64.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average of $58.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on O. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.21.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

