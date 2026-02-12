Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 349,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,912 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises about 3.8% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $90,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 118.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.94.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.48, for a total transaction of $101,628.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,270.92. This trade represents a 14.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 182 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $42,790.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 65,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,465,770.91. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,010 shares of company stock valued at $242,102 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 3.2%

TTWO opened at $203.89 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.56 and a 52 week high of $264.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.