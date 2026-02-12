Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Sells 77,131 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations lowered its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,131 shares during the period. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALHC. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2.3% during the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 37,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 4,868.9% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $18.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 10,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $212,538.33. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 297,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,950,672.64. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $3,688,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,652,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,352,614.09. This trade represents a 6.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,120,938 shares of company stock valued at $41,655,670 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.98. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $23.87. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -169.92, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare’s approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.