Cibc World Market Inc. Buys 1,673 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $27,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,098,772,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Linde by 82.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,683,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $799,543,000 after purchasing an additional 760,954 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Linde by 18.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,972,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,394,198,000 after purchasing an additional 463,977 shares in the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $187,359,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,131,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,617,000 after buying an additional 370,261 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. DZ Bank cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.20.

Linde stock opened at $467.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $387.78 and a 1-year high of $486.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.45. The company has a market cap of $218.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

