Caprock Group LLC Invests $4.98 Million in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.6% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 33,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $95.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.72. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $169.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 37.01%.The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.18%.

Positive Sentiment: Schwab posted an earnings beat, revenue growth and set FY‑2026 EPS guidance, underscoring continued profitability and margin strength. MarketBeat Earnings & Stats

Schwab posted an earnings beat, revenue growth and set FY‑2026 EPS guidance, underscoring continued profitability and margin strength. Positive Sentiment: The firm announced a higher quarterly dividend (raising the payout), which supports income investors and signals management confidence in cash flow. MarketBeat: Dividend News

The firm announced a higher quarterly dividend (raising the payout), which supports income investors and signals management confidence in cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Recent investor optimism and momentum pushed SCHW to fresh highs earlier this week, showing demand that could help stabilize the stock if AI fears subside. Yahoo: Investors’ Optimism

Recent investor optimism and momentum pushed SCHW to fresh highs earlier this week, showing demand that could help stabilize the stock if AI fears subside. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Rick Wurster is publicly downplaying AI risk and describing current uses of AI at Schwab, which may reassure some investors but hasn’t yet reversed the market reaction. MSN: CEO on AI

CEO Rick Wurster is publicly downplaying AI risk and describing current uses of AI at Schwab, which may reassure some investors but hasn’t yet reversed the market reaction. Neutral Sentiment: Wurster reiterated that AI will augment, not replace, wealth managers in a Bloomberg interview — helpful context but short‑term market reaction remains driven by competitive headlines. Bloomberg Interview

Wurster reiterated that AI will augment, not replace, wealth managers in a Bloomberg interview — helpful context but short‑term market reaction remains driven by competitive headlines. Negative Sentiment: The immediate catalyst for today’s decline: a new AI product from fintech firms (cited across outlets) sparked fears of fee compression and client flows away from traditional wealth managers, triggering a sectorwide sell‑off that hit Schwab. FT: Brokerage shares slide

The immediate catalyst for today’s decline: a new AI product from fintech firms (cited across outlets) sparked fears of fee compression and client flows away from traditional wealth managers, triggering a sectorwide sell‑off that hit Schwab. Negative Sentiment: High‑profile insider sales (Chairman Walter Bettinger and Director Christopher Dodds sold large blocks at ~$104) are being highlighted in the press and can amplify negative sentiment even if buys/sells follow personal liquidity plans. SEC Form 4 (Bettinger)

High‑profile insider sales (Chairman Walter Bettinger and Director Christopher Dodds sold large blocks at ~$104) are being highlighted in the press and can amplify negative sentiment even if buys/sells follow personal liquidity plans. Negative Sentiment: A former Schwab employee was found guilty of fraud and identity theft — a reputational/operational item to monitor, though it appears isolated and unlikely to drive long‑term fundamentals. Yahoo: Ex‑employee guilty

Several analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $120.00 price objective on Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

In other news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,236,303.75. Following the sale, the director owned 449,406 shares in the company, valued at $46,985,397.30. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $792,766.10. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 348,344 shares of company stock worth $36,259,555 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

