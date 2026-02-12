NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.9474.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,073,290. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,870. The trade was a 65.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 304,189 shares of company stock valued at $26,373,239 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in NextEra Energy by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7%

NEE stock opened at $91.44 on Thursday. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $91.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

