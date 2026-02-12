Glenn Davis Acquires 9,000 Shares of Elders (ASX:ELD) Stock

Elders Limited (ASX:ELD – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Davis bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$6.90 per share, with a total value of A$62,082.00.

On Friday, February 6th, Glenn Davis acquired 6,000 shares of Elders stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$6.81 per share, with a total value of A$40,860.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 243.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. Elders’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Elders Limited provides agricultural products and services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. The company operates through Branch Network, Wholesale Products, and Feed and Processing Services segments. It supplies rural farm inputs, such as seeds, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services; and provides retail services through corporate owned stores and through the Ag, Horse, and Pet brand names to independently owned member stores.

