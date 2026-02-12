47,354 Shares in The Walt Disney Company $DIS Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,354 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Arete Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group restated a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Walt Disney to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $135.80.

DIS opened at $108.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The company had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Walt Disney's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

