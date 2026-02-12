17,598 Shares in The Allstate Corporation $ALL Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.1% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Allstate by 4.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 19,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $4,114,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 100,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,135,660. The trade was a 16.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 48,400 shares of company stock worth $10,313,256 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Zacks Research cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore set a $225.00 target price on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Allstate from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Allstate from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.35.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $204.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.96. The Allstate Corporation has a 52-week low of $176.00 and a 52-week high of $216.75.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $14.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $5.59. Allstate had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 10.47%.

Allstate Profile

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

