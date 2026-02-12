Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $8.42 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 326.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,861 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $34,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $4,107,972.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,686,940.60. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 164,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,034,173 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Melius Research set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $310.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.11.

Shares of AMD opened at $213.58 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.74 and a 200 day moving average of $205.66. The firm has a market cap of $348.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

