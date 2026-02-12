Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,035 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $50,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 594,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,409,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares during the period. Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,796,000. Vega Investment Solutions boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vega Investment Solutions now owns 638,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 36.2% during the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $7,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,218. The trade was a 54.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $14,495,738.45. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,601,048.05. The trade was a 34.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $159.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $179.99. The company has a market cap of $371.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.67%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

