35,814 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,824,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,648,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,944,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,069,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,226,628,000 after purchasing an additional 581,330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,690,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,181,556,000 after buying an additional 514,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,094,662,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,778,655,000 after buying an additional 715,557 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMD opened at $213.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $267.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.22 billion, a PE ratio of 80.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $572,453.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,890,820.76. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 164,000 shares of company stock worth $36,034,173 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.11.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

