Cibc World Market Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 285,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,878 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $41,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $49,437.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,007. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,994,431.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,162.35. The trade was a 70.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,464 shares of company stock valued at $27,553,548. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, December 29th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $171.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts are broadly upbeat ahead of fiscal Q4 results, forecasting roughly mid-teens earnings growth — a view that supports upside if Arista posts solid guidance. Arista Networks Q4 preview: Analysts bullish ahead of results as earnings seen rising 17%
- Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary compiled by outlets shows continued strong sentiment heading into Q4 results, reinforcing expectations that guidance and AI/datacenter demand remain the key catalysts. Analyst Sentiment on Arista Networks (ANET) Remains Strong Ahead of Fiscal Q4 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt raised its price target from $140 to $165 (still a “neutral” rating), implying notable upside potential from current levels — this lift in Street targets can support the stock if earnings meet expectations. Benzinga
- Positive Sentiment: An upgrade from a ratings source highlighted Arista as a leader in networking ahead of Q4 results, which can buoy sentiment if the company reaffirms AI-driven demand trends. Arista Networks No. 1 in its industry; gets rating upgrade with Q4 earnings due Thursday
- Positive Sentiment: Increased options activity: about 44,291 call contracts traded (≈74% above typical call volume), signaling short-term speculative bullish bets that could amplify moves ahead of earnings or news.
- Positive Sentiment: Inclusion on lists of top cloud/computing stocks (alongside GOOGL, MSFT, IBM) highlights Arista’s role in digital transformation themes that attract longer-term investors. Buy 4 Cloud Computing Stocks as Digital Transformation Gains Traction
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noted Arista’s growth tie to AI data centers but flagged new execution and macro risks tied to AI cycles and competitive dynamics — this is a mixed signal that could generate volatility depending on earnings tone. Arista Networks Ties Growth To AI Data Centers Amid New Risks
Arista Networks Profile
Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.
Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.
