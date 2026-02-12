Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,426 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,557 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $32,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 10,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $85.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $88.18. The company has a market cap of $337.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.The business had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 61.65%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 116,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $9,023,538.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 704,153 shares in the company, valued at $54,431,026.90. This represents a 14.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $836,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 146,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,363.84. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock valued at $81,397,635. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. President Capital dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

